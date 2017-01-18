New Toranomon Hills tower to be completed in December 2019

Mori Building Co. said Wednesday it will start the construction of a new Toranomon Hills high-rise building in Tokyo’s Minato Ward on Feb. 1, aiming to complete it in December 2019.

The building, tentatively called Toranomon Hills Business Tower, will have 36 stories above ground and three underground levels. It is one of the three Toranomon Hills towers the company plans to build by redeveloping areas near Toranomon Hills in Minato Ward.

This is a key project for the Toranomon district to evolve into “a new global business center,” President Shingo Tsuji said at an event to mark the launch of construction.

The Business Tower will have stores and other commercial outlets on the first to third floors and offices from the fifth to 36th floors. It will also have a bus terminal linking central and waterfront Tokyo on the first floor.

Mori Building plans to begin the construction of another tower, tentatively called Toranomon Hills Residential Tower, in March this year, aiming to complete the 54-story building with four underground floors in April 2020. It will be the nation’s tallest residential building, at some 220 meters.

The construction of the remaining tower, tentatively called Toranomon Hills Station Tower, is slated to finish by fiscal 2020. But no clear timetable has been set.