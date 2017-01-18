Apa chain takes flak from China over books in its inns denying Nanjing Massacre

A Japanese hotel chain has come under fire from Chinese people following a posting on a Chinese microblogging site arguing that books in rooms of the chain’s hotels deny the 1937 Nanjing Massacre took place and was carried out by the Imperial Japanese Army.

The hotel chain operator, Apa Group, said in a statement on Tuesday that it has no plans to remove the books from hotel rooms just because of criticism from people with different views.

According to the Tokyo-based group, the books in Japanese with English translations attached feature comments on social matters by the group’s head, Toshio Motoya. In the book, he points out that China’s claim that 300,000 people were killed in the 1937 incident can hardly be accepted as a fact, citing the Chinese city’s population at the time and other circumstances.

A newspaper affiliated with the Communist Party of China has published an editorial criticizing the Japanese hotel chain as violating the basic ethics of the tourism business.

The Apa Hotels & Resorts chain has attracted many Chinese visitors to Japan, among others. But some Chinese travel agencies have decided to stop collaborating with the chain, according to the newspaper.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a press conference on Tuesday that the hotel chain’s attitude is another reminder that some in Japan refuse to accept the country’s history of aggression against Asian neighbors.