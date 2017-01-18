Trump adviser Bolton, ex-U.S. envoy to U.N., backs stationing forces on Taiwan

Amid increasingly tense Sino-U.S. ties, John Bolton, a former American ambassador to the U.N. and a top adviser to President-elect Donald Trump, has called for a closer U.S. military relationship with Taiwan to help counter a “belligerent” Beijing.

In a commentary published Tuesday in The Wall Street Journal likely to stoke anger in China, Bolton said Washington “could enhance its East Asia military posture by increasing U.S. military sales to Taiwan and by again stationing military personnel and assets there.”

“We need not approximate Douglas MacArthur’s image of Taiwan as an ‘unsinkable aircraft carrier,’ or renegotiate a mutual defense treaty.” Bolton wrote, adding that “basing rights and related activity do not imply a full defense alliance.”

“The Taiwan Relations Act is expansive enough to encompass” a limited military relationship, “so new legislative authority is unnecessary,” he wrote.

Passed by Congress in 1979, the Taiwan Relations Act “provides the legal basis for the unofficial relationship” with Taipei “and enshrines the U.S. commitment to assist Taiwan in maintaining its defensive capability,” according to the State Department.

In the commentary, Bolton also noted that the stationing of U.S. military personnel on Taiwan could help alleviate other problems in East Asia, including in Okinawa Prefecture, which hosts the bulk of U.S. forces in Japan.

“Washington might also help ease tensions with Tokyo by redeploying at least some U.S. forces from Okinawa, a festering problem in the U.S.-Japan relationship,” he wrote.

Bolton said Taiwan’s location, closer to the East Asian mainland and the contested South China Sea than either Okinawa or Guam, would additionally give U.S. forces “greater flexibility for rapid deployment throughout the region should the need arise.”

In recent years, U.S. and Chinese naval vessels have shadowed each other in the South China Sea amid ramped-up assertiveness by Beijing — including the building of military outposts on reclaimed islets in the strategic waterway.

Any basing of U.S. forces on Taiwan would also put them within striking distance of the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands, which are also claimed by China, where they are known as the Diaoyu.

“Guaranteeing freedom of the seas, deterring military adventurism, and preventing unilateral territorial annexations are core American interests in East and Southeast Asia,” Bolton wrote. “Today, as opposed to 1972, a closer military relationship with Taiwan would be a significant step toward achieving these objectives. If China disagrees, by all means let’s talk.”

Bolton, who had been among the front-runners to be Trump’s pick for secretary of state before losing out to eventual nominee Rex Tillerson, has long been a vocal advocate for Taiwan. In January last year, he authored a similar commentary calling for the next U.S. leader to “play the Taiwan card” and threaten to restore diplomatic ties with Taipei to halt Beijing’s “march toward hegemony in East Asia.”

Tuesday’s editorial was the latest incident to thrust the Taiwan issue into the spotlight.

Last month, Trump broke with decades of precedent when he accepted a phone call from Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, becoming the first U.S. president or president-elect to publicly acknowledge speaking with a Taiwanese leader.

Trump has also stoked anger in Beijing by suggesting the so-called one-China policy was up for negotiation.

In an interview Friday, Trump raised the prospect of using Taiwan as a bargaining chip in Sino-U.S. relations. Asked if he supported the policy, Trump said: “Everything is under negotiation, including ‘one China.'”

Washington recognized Beijing diplomatically as the one China in 1979, and has kept only unofficial ties with Taiwan since then — though it has sold arms to Taipei under the Taiwan Relations Act, including some $1.83 billion worth in 2015.

China considers Taiwan a “core interest,” and views the self-ruled island as a renegade province that must be brought back into the fold — by force, if necessary.

China’s Foreign Ministry has called the “one-China” policy “nonnegotiable,” but has refrained from taking the harsh line seen in state-run media, which has warned of looming conflict if the Trump team continues to press the Taiwan issue.

In an editorial Sunday, the China Daily newspaper said that Beijing had endeavored to give Trump “the benefit of the doubt twice” after his December phone call with Tsai and remarks later that month that the “U.S. would not be bound by the ‘one-China’ policy.” However, the editorial said, “doing the same wrong for a third time shows intent.”

“Taiwan has been off-limits in China-U.S. diplomacy thanks to the understanding that it is a Pandora’s box of lethal potential, and that opening it may upend the hard-earned, firmly held fundamentals governing the relationship,” it said.

“If Trump is determined to use this gambit on taking office, a period of fierce, damaging interactions will be unavoidable, as Beijing will have no choice but to take off the gloves,” it added.