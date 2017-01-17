May to rule out ‘half-in’ EU deal in Brexit speech; Tokyo shares dive in anticipation

British Prime Minister Theresa May was on Tuesday expected to say she favors a clean break from the European Union, dismissing a “half-in, half-out” Brexit deal with Brussels.

In a highly-anticipated speech, May was to give further signals that Britain is heading to what analysts call a “hard” Brexit.

“Not partial membership of the European Union, associate membership of the European Union, or anything that leaves us half-in, half-out,” the prime minister was due to say on Tuesday, according to an extract of her speech circulated in advance to the media by Downing Street.

“We do not seek to adopt a model already enjoyed by other countries. We do not seek to hold on to bits of membership as we leave,” she will add.

The speech was set to take place late morning U.K. time at Lancaster House, a central London mansion that is a showcase for diplomatic functions and major announcements.

In anticipation of the speech Tokyo shares dived, with the Nikkei stock index tumbling to its lowest level in five weeks on Tuesday.

The 225-issue Nikkei stock average ended down 281.71 points, or 1.48 percent, from Monday at 18,813.53, its lowest closing level since Dec. 8. The broader Topix index of all first section issues finished 21.54 points, or 1.41 percent, lower at 1,509.10.

If Britain completely leaves the market, its financial sector could be affected, according to Masahiro Ichikawa, a senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co..

Hiroaki Kuramochi, director of marketing and business development at brokerage Fujitomi Co., said that Britain had an important position in the European Union and the impact of losing access to the bloc’s single market could spread to other EU countries.

May has repeated a “Brexit means Brexit” mantra — on one occasion replaced with her call for a “red, white and blue Brexit” — while claiming that outlining the government’s aims in any detail would give Brussels the upper hand in negotiations.

But recent indicators suggest Britain is heading toward a full break from the EU which entails leaving the single market in order to have full control over immigration.

Downing Street has repeatedly said it wants to secure the best deal for the British economy while allowing for cuts to immigration.

But the EU has been clear that single market access is dependent on allowing the free movement of people.

Britain’s Finance minister, Philip Hammond, adopted a tough line on Sunday, warning that Britain might undercut the EU economically in order to remain competitive if it faces EU tariffs.

Hammond said he wanted Britain to remain a “recognizably European-style economy with European-style taxation systems, European-style regulation systems.”

However, London would have to change course “if we are forced,” in order to “regain competitiveness,” he told Germany’s Welt am Sonntag newspaper on Sunday.

In recent weeks, May raised the possibility of a transitional deal with Brussels to ease Britain’s departure from the bloc, a position supported by Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney.

Britain’s post-EU prospects were given a verbal boost on Sunday by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who said he favored a quick trade deal with the U.K.

But a fast-track bilateral deal with Washington will be difficult in practical terms.

Under EU rules, Britain cannot sign trade deals with third-party states until it is formally outside the bloc, a position which does not change despite the U.K. voting to leave.

A two-year negotiating period is foreseen in EU legislation for any country choosing to leave the 28-member bloc, a process which starts by triggering Article 50 of the EU’s Lisbon Treaty.

May has promised to formally launch Brexit talks by the end of March and the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, has said there should be an agreement in place ahead of the European Parliament elections in 2019.

But even if the prime minister’s plan outlined on Tuesday wins widespread support, legal challenges could still scupper her Brexit timetable.

Britain’s Supreme Court is due to rule later this month on whether May must seek parliamentary approval before triggering Article 50, which could delay the start of Brexit negotiations.