South Korea lawmakers raising funds for Takeshima ‘comfort women’ statue

South Korean local assembly members have started collecting funds to establish a girl statue symbolizing the “comfort women” issue on the Sea of Japan islets known in Japan as Takeshima that are at the center of a Tokyo-Seoul territorial dispute, it was learned Monday.

The move is expected to anger Japan further. Tokyo has recalled its ambassador to South Korea and taken other measures in protest the recent establishment of a similar statue symbolizing females forced into prostitution for Japanese wartime forces, in front of the Japanese Consulate-General in Busan.

A group including 34 Gyeonggi Province legislators opened a collection box at the local assembly, according to the Yonhap news agency. Similar boxes will be set up mainly at local government buildings in the province in South Korea’s central region.

The group aims to collect 70 million won in order to erect the statue on Dec. 14, the day when a similar statue was established in front of the Japanese Embassy in Seoul in 2011.

At a ceremony to mark the start of the fundraising campaign for the planned statue, a group member said girl statues remind South Koreans of the country’s past that many forgot. The group plans to set up a similar statue also at the local assembly building.

The islets, called Dokdo in South Korea, are treated as part of North Gyeongsang Province in the eastern region. But Gyeonggi Province has held events related to the islands.

In December 2015, Japan and South Korea agreed to resolve the comfort women issue “finally and irreversibly.”

Tokyo extended financial assistance to surviving comfort women as pledged in the accord. South Korea promised to make efforts for the removal of the statue in Seoul, but it remained in place while the new statue was raised in Busan.