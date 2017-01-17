Shrub fire outside METI building leads to arrest of anti-nuclear activist, 78

A fire started Monday in shrubs outside the industry ministry in Tokyo and partially burned the wall of a nearby subway station building, leading to the arrest of a 78-year-old anti-nuclear activist who allegedly started the blaze.

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested Taichi Masakiyo, who heads a citizens group that protests the use of nuclear power, for allegedly damaging private property. The group had been encamped on the ministry grounds since the 2011 start of the Fukushima meltdown disaster.

Masakiyo is believed to have set the fire in the shrubbery on the grounds of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. The fire left a 15-cm by 1-meter burn mark on the wall of the Kasumigaseki Station building next-door.

The shrubbery is maintained by subway operator Tokyo Metro Co.

According to the police, Masakiyo is the leader of the anti-nuclear group, which pitched three tents on the METI property.

Last August, the tents were removed by Tokyo District Court officials after the Supreme Court ruled in July that the group must strike the tents.

The protest activity, however, has continued and the fire started near the site of the tents. The police are investigating.