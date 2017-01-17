Regional gaps found in elderly drivers license return

Elderly drivers in rural areas are reluctant to give up their driver’s license due to a lack of public transportation, a National Police Agency survey has found.

Encouraging senior citizens to surrender their license is part of a government strategy to reduce the number of traffic accidents involving elderly drivers.

The NPA survey found that 123,913 drivers aged 75 or older had voluntarily turned in their license as of the end of 2015, just 2.77 percent of the total number of such drivers at the end of 2014.

Osaka had the highest return rate at 5.41 percent. Tokyo was second with 5.03 percent.

Saitama, Kanagawa, Niigata, Shizuoka, Toyama, Kyoto, Hyogo, Nara, Tottori, Okayama, Yamaguchi, Kagawa and Ehime prefectures followed with rates ranging from 3 percent to 3.77 percent.

For the remaining prefectures, mostly in northern and southern regions, the rates fell between 1.22 percent and 2.96 percent.

The regional disparities reflect quality of public transportation, an NPA official said.

The number of elderly license holders is increasing by 200,000 to 300,000 each year. The figure stood at some 5.11 million as of last November and is expected to reach 5.33 million in 2018, the NPA said.