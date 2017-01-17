Diet members to begin discussing abdication law for Emperor

Members of both houses of the Diet will begin joint discussions on possible legislation enabling Emperor Akihito to abdicate despite a range of differing opinions being held across the party spectrum, the Lower House speaker said Monday.

Representatives of the parties will meet Thursday to exchange opinions on how to proceed with discussions, House of Representatives Speaker Tadamori Oshima said at a press conference after a meeting of parliamentary heads.

“We believe all the parties think it’s necessary to draw a conclusion during the ordinary Diet session (running through June 18),” he said.

In light of an emperor’s status deriving from “the will of the people” under the Constitution, Oshima said, “The legislature representing the people will make efforts to find the consensus of the people.”

Other participants in the meeting were Lower House Vice Speaker Tatsuo Kawabata, House of Councilors President Chuichi Date and Vice President Akira Gunji.

The meeting comes a week before a government advisory panel releases an interim report summarizing its three months of discussions on issues pertaining to the 83-year-old Emperor’s abdication. The report is likely to emphasize advantages of enacting special legislation applying only to him, a panel member said.

After the government panel releases a midterm report, the Diet’s leaders will likely hear opinions from parties and notify the government of them as early as mid-March, according to a source familiar with the plan.

After the panel crafts a final report on the Emperor’s abdication, the government plans to submit a bill to the upcoming Diet session in mid-April, according to the source.

The issue of abdication arose after Emperor Akihito strongly hinted at his desire to retire and turn over the throne to Crown Price Naruhito, 56, in a rare video message televised nationwide last August, citing his advanced age.

While the government envisions special one-off legislation to enable the reigning emperor to step down, the main opposition force, the Democratic Party, is insisting on a permanent system through revising the Imperial House Law, which currently does not provide an avenue for an emperor’s abdication.

Given the differences in approach, the Diet is seeking to lay the groundwork for smooth deliberations by holding prior negotiations between the ruling and opposition camps.

The 150-day Diet session begins Friday. Debate in parliament is expected to start after the advisory panel, which was established following the Emperor’s video message, releases the interim report Jan. 23.