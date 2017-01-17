Karuizawa tasks two dogs with ‘shepherding’ pesky bears away from civilization

Amid a spate of reports of bear sightings near residential areas across Japan, specially trained dogs are helping to promote “coexistence” for bears and humans in the resort town of Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture.

In 2004, Karuizawa-based nonprofit organization Picchio introduced a trained dog from a U.S. group working to implement the concept of “bear shepherding.”

The initiative of the Wind River Bear Institute calls for “teaching” bears to avoid humans while educating people on how to prevent conflicts with bears, according to its website.

Under the initiative, Karelian bear dogs, traditionally bred for bear hunting, are trained to chase bears away from residential areas without hurting them.

Across Japan, there were about 14,700 bear encounters reported in the first seven months of fiscal 2016, which ends in March, already far outpacing the fiscal 2015 total of some 9,600, according to the Environment Ministry.

The surging total is believed to reflect expanding areas of bear activity, due partly to an increase in abandoned farmland.

The Karuizawa group currently has two Karelian dogs, received from the U.S. body in 2015. The brother and sister dogs, along with their handlers, patrol areas where bears may appear.

“Bears come from the nearby forests,” said Junpei Tanaka, 43, the female dog’s handler. “At such times, the dogs can make the bears understand the risk of entering human territory without hurting them.”

Using such trained dogs is a “good way to realize coexistence for humans and bears,” Tanaka said. But more importantly, “we have to manage waste in residential areas so that bears won’t come for it.”