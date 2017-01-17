Hydrogen sulfide levels top limit at 33 hot springs baths across Japan

An Environment Ministry survey has found hydrogen sulfide levels above the national criteria in 33 hot springs baths across Japan, it was learned on Monday.

The survey covered 6,434 hot springs baths in the first such detailed research but did not receive reports on 1,996 of them from relevant local authorities. Regular monitoring for the chemical is not mandatory.

The criteria call for keeping hydrogen sulfide levels below 20 parts per million at a level 10 cm above the bathtub and below 10 ppm 70 cm above the bathroom floor.

No readings were reported above 50 ppm, considered the threshold for levels likely to harm health.

The ministry survey is part of work to review structural standards for spa facilities to prevent accidental poisoning.

In October 2014, a man became unconscious at a spa in the town of Ashoro, Hokkaido. Hydrogen sulfide levels there were about 10 times the limit.