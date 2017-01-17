Nikkei dives to end below 19,000 for first time since Dec. 9

The benchmark Nikkei average on the Tokyo Stock Exchange lost further ground to finish below 19,000 for the first time since Dec. 9 last year on Tuesday, with a wide range of issues coming under selling in the face of the yen’s continued appreciation.

The 225-issue Nikkei tumbled 281.71 points, or 1.48 percent, to end at 18,813.53. On Monday, the key market gauge lost 192.04 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues was down 21.54 points, or 1.41 percent, at 1,509.10, after falling 14.25 points the previous day.

Stocks met with heavy selling early in the morning session as the dollar dropped below ¥114, sending the Nikkei average below 19,000 soon after the opening.

The Nikkei briefly trimmed its loss later in the morning thanks to a bout of buybacks.

But the index accelerated its downswing toward the close in line with the yen’s further rise and amid a wait-and-see mood ahead of a closely watched speech by British Prime Minister Theresa May later on Tuesday, brokers said.

“Expectations for purchases of exchange-traded funds by the Bank of Japan helped limit the market’s downside in the morning session, but stocks expanded their losses late in the afternoon session as such hopes faded,” Yoshihiko Tabei, chief analyst at Naito Securities Co., said.

“Investors have recently been nervous about the supply-demand balance,” Tabei noted.

Players retreated to the sidelines prior to May’s speech and Donald Trump’s inauguration as U.S. President on Friday, concerned about negative impacts such political events could have on financial markets, Tabei suggested.

An official of another securities firm pointed to a risk-averse mood amid investor worries that the yen’s appreciation could accelerate following the British pound’s possible tumble after May’s speech, in which the British leader is seen expressing her policy of a hard Brexit, or the country’s exit from the single market of the European Union and its customs union.

Falling issues overwhelmed rising ones 1,799 to 149 on the TSE’s first section, while 56 issues were unchanged.

Volume grew to about 1.71 billion shares from Monday’s about 1.47 billion shares.

Export-oriented names, including automakers Toyota, Nissan and Honda, and technology firms Hitachi, Canon and Panasonic, met with selling due to the higher yen.

Also on the minus side were mega-bank groups Mizuho, Mitsubishi UFJ and Sumitomo Mitsui, brokerage giants Nomura Holdings and Daiwa Securities Group, and insurer Dai-ichi Life Holdings.

Other major losers included mobile phone carrier SoftBank Group and clothing store chain operator Fast Retailing, both heavily weighted components of the Nikkei average.

By contrast, game maker Nintendo, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal and electronics and machinery giant Toshiba were buoyant.

Jeans Mate went limit-up after gym operator Rizap Group on Monday announced its plan to launch a tender offer for the clothing store operator.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key March contract on the Nikkei average plunged 330 points to 18,730.