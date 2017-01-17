Dollar falls below ¥113.30 in late Tokyo before May’s speech

The dollar dropped below ¥113.30 in late Tokyo trading on Tuesday amid a growing sense of caution among investors ahead of British Prime Minister Theresa May’s speech, in which she is expected to reveal plans for her country’s “hard” exit from the European Union.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥113.28-29, down from ¥114.06-06 at the same time Monday. The euro was at $1.0654-0655, up from $1.0612-0613, and at ¥120.71-71, down from ¥121.05-06.

After staying almost flat at levels slightly above ¥114 in overseas trading overnight, due to the U.S. market’s closure for a national holiday, the dollar fell below ¥113.90 in early Tokyo trading, dragged down by declines in Japanese shares and long-term U.S. Treasury yields.

The greenback briefly rebounded above ¥114.20 in the midmorning, partly supported by Japanese importers’ purchases, but it then began to skid lower amid a wait-and-see mood before the British leader’s speech later in the day.

In the speech, May is expected to declare Britain’s withdrawal from the European single market and customs union, following its vote to leave the EU in last year’s national referendum, according to media reports.

“There is a tense atmosphere ahead of the British prime minister’s speech, and traders are inclined to ‘risk-off’ mode,” an official at a major Japanese bank said.

The dollar’s topside was also pressured by incoming U.S. President Donald Trump’s remarks last week that the U.S. currency is excessively strong following the Chinese yuan’s recent falls, traders said.