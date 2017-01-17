Females hold just 3.4% of exec positions at listed Japan firms, far from 30% target: survey

Women accounted for 3.4 percent of the executives at Japanese listed firms in 2016, far lower than the 30 percent target set by the government, a Cabinet Office survey showed Monday.

However, the share rose 0.6 percentage point from the previous year to a record high, according to the survey on gender equality at companies and government offices.

Last year, female executives at the listed firms numbered 1,388, more than double the 2012 level.

Improvements are seen in most of the target areas, a Cabinet Office official said. But Japan still has a long way to go to hit the target of increasing the proportion of women in managerial and other leading positions to 30 percent by fiscal 2020.

The survey also found that women accounted for a record 4.1 percent of the manager-level officials at central government agencies, up 0.6 point. The prefectural governments showed similar mild growth.