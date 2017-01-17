Japan firms shifting to trains to move freight amid dearth of new truckers

Logistics and other companies in Japan are increasingly switching from trucks to railways as a means of transporting freight over land, with rival firms even cooperating in some cases.

The moves are driven in part by a chronic shortage of truck drivers.

The Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry is positive about backing the so-called modal shift, as cargo transport by rail is effective in reducing emissions of carbon dioxide, the main culprit in the Earth’s warming.

The amount of CO2 emissions from trains is an eighth of that emitted by trucks in Japan, and ships emit about a fifth of the truck total, when the same amount of cargo is transported.

Asahi Breweries Ltd. and Kirin Brewery Co., arch-rivals in the Japanese beer market, have teamed up in transporting their products made in the Kansai region to their joint logistics center in Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture, using containers of freight trains operated by Japan Freight Railway Co.

Through the measure, the two beer makers will switch the transportation of products — a quantity that would take 10,000 trucks a year to carry — over to trains. Asahi and Kirin are planning to expand the railway-based logistics cooperation in stages.

Tonami Transportation Co. has shifted from truck to railway transportation for some cargo carried between Tokyo and Fukuoka Prefecture, in cooperation with two industry peers. The move will cut annual CO2 emissions by about 3,500 tons, according to the company.

The logistics industry faces a serious shortage of truck drivers, with fewer and fewer young people choosing the job, reflecting falling interest in automobiles among youths in the nation, analysts said.

Meanwhile, old drivers are increasing, with those aged 50 or over accounting for about 40 percent of overall truckers.

In addition, falling transportation efficiency traced to an increase in small-lot parcel deliveries amid growing online shopping is another problem in the industry.

A 26-car freight train can carry the same amount of cargo as 65 10-ton trucks. JR Freight handles about 99 percent of total railway freight in Japan.

Still, freight trains now have a share of only about 5 percent of the domestic cargo transportation market in terms of volume, compared with some 50 percent for trucks and about 44 percent for ships.

The transport ministry aims to boost the volume of cargo transported by trains by about 20 percent by fiscal 2020. It is currently providing subsidies to companies that jointly devise efficient transportation business models.

Railways allow multiple companies to cooperate in transporting large volumes of cargo, a ministry official said.

“Freight trains not only are environmentally friendly, but also have other advantages,” the official said, “They link Tokyo and Osaka in about six hours, for example, and they are also punctual.

“We want to help further boost transportation efficiency” through the use of trains, the official added.