Elite North Korean defector says more diplomats waiting to head to Seoul: report

More high-level North Korean diplomats are waiting to defect to South Korea from their overseas posts in Europe, Pyongyang’s former deputy ambassador to London said Tuesday, according to the Yonhap news agency.

Thae Yong Ho defected to South Korea in August last year and since December 2016 has been speaking to local media and appearing on variety television shows to discuss his defection to Seoul and his life as a North Korean envoy.

“A significant number of North Korean diplomats came to South Korea recently,” Thae said, according to Yonhap.

“I am not the only one from Europe. There are more waiting to come,” Thae said, speaking at an event held in South Korea’s parliamentary building.

Thae, 54, has said publicly that dissatisfaction with the rule of young leader Kim Jong Un had led him to flee his post, but he also had two university-age sons living with him and his wife in London who were due to return to isolated North Korea.

He is the highest-ranking official to have fled North Korea for the South since the 1997 defection of Hwang Jang Yop, the brains behind North Korea’s governing ideology, “Juche,” which combines Marxism with extreme nationalism.

“Of all the recent high-level defectors, I am the only one to have gone public,” said Thae.

Thae’s comments came after North Korea unleashed a storm of criticism denouncing outgoing U.S. President Barack Obama for blacklisting Kim’s sister over human rights abuses, urging him to concentrate on “packing” as he exits the White House.

The U.S. Treasury Department last week added seven individuals — among them Kim’s younger sister Yo-jong — to America’s growing list of North Koreans sanctioned for “serious” rights abuses.

The Treasury announcement came as the U.S. State Department released a report on rights abuses in North Korea, which it said were among the worst in the world.

“Obama would be well advised not to waste time taking issue with other’s ‘human rights issue’ but make good arrangements for packing in the White House,” state news agency KCNA said in a commentary late Monday night.

Obama had created “the worst human rights situation in the U.S. during his tenure,” it added. “He had better repent of the pain and misfortune he has brought to so many Americans and other people of the world.”

Nuclear-armed North Korea has carried out a series of atomic tests and missile launches during Obama’s time in office, and been subject to increasingly strict United Nations sanctions as a result.

Washington has long pursued a policy of “strategic patience” — essentially a refusal to engage in any significant dialogue unless Pyongyang makes some tangible commitment to denuclearization.

The KCNA commentary slammed the Obama administration’s “extreme hostile moves” against Pyongyang, which it said only bolstered the country’s “military capability to mercilessly wipe out aggressors.”

U.S. president-elect Donald Trump, who takes office Friday, has yet to clearly state his policy on the isolated state, although he has tweeted that Pyongyang developing ballistic missile capabilities to threaten the U.S. mainland “won’t happen”.

In his New Year’s speech Kim did not specifically refer to the incoming U.S. administration, but called on Washington to make a “resolute decision to withdraw its anachronistic hostile North Korea policy.”