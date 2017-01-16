Yokosuka to give formal thanks to nine, including U.S. servicemen, who rescued family after fatal car plunge

The Yokosuka Municipal Government in Kanagawa Prefecture plans to award a certificate of gratitude to nine people, including six U.S. military servicemen, who joined the rescue of a family in a car that plummeted to the ground after diving off the fifth-floor ramp of a parking garage last month.

The city fire department said their help enabled rescue workers to quickly take the injured to hospitals. The certificate will be awarded later Monday.

Six U.S. servicemen from the Navy and Marines happened to be at the accident site in Yokosuka on Dec. 31. The servicemen and three Japanese pedestrians together pulled the injured from the crashed car.

The accident left three dead and two seriously injured, police said. The five were a family from Tokyo’s Setagaya Ward.

The police suspect the driver made an error when parking the vehicle, and while backing up broke through a 1.2-meter-high fence before plunging 13 meters to ground around 12:50 p.m.

The garage is close to the U.S. Yokosuka naval base.