JCP chief vows not to roll back opposition tie-up before next general election

Japanese Communist Party Chairman Kazuo Shii emphasized that ongoing efforts to form a united front with other opposition parties will not be rolled back in the run-up to the next Lower House election.

“There will never be a backtracking. We will create a united front that will achieve a victory at any time when the Lower House is dissolved” for an election, Shii said Sunday, the first day of the JCP’s four-day convention in Atami, Shizuoka Prefecture.

He said the party’s aim will be to establish a mutual support system for unified opposition candidates in the next Lower House election and to reach an agreement on common policies with the other opposition parties to wrest power from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

For the first time, executives of the Democratic Party, the main opposition force, attended the convention. They joined executives from the Liberal and Social Democratic parties.

In their addresses, they said they were ready to strengthen the opposition tie-up for the next Lower House election.

“I promise to push forward talks actively on specific efforts to forge as much cooperation as possible,” DP Deputy President Jun Azumi said. “I hope (the opposition camp) will be prepared as soon as possible for the coming showdown battle.”

On the possibility of the four opposition parties drawing up common policies, Azumi said, “It would be possible to put them together in a certain width.”

Heavyweight Ichiro Ozawa, chief representative of the Liberal Party, said, “Let’s establish an ever closer relationship of cooperation among the opposition parties to bring about a change of government.”

Tadatomo Yoshida, chief of the SDP, said, “We should achieve a real united front.”

The next Lower House election doesn’t have to be held until December 2018, but there is speculation that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe may dissolve the Lower House sometime this year to further consolidate his power.

Shii, the JCP leader, signaled his eagerness to promote his initiative of establishing a coalition government by the current opposition parties.

“If the opposition parties are serious about forming a united front, we cannot steer clear of the issue of a coalition government among them,” he said. “It would be crucially important to hammer out a forward-looking agreement.”

Regarding opposition cooperation in single-seat constituencies for the next election, Shii suggested he is willing to accept in some cases a loose cooperative form of mutual support for unified candidates, rather than sticking to a more rigorous system of exchanging formal recommendations.

This is the JCP’s first convention in three years. When it winds up on Wednesday, the party plans to adopt a resolution that will serve as a near-term action plan, including the goal of capturing 8.5 million votes in the proportional representation portion of the next Lower House election.

Also on the final day, the party plans to decide executive appointments. Shii and Akira Koike, head of the party’s Secretariat, are expected to remain in their posts in light of the potential for an early Lower House election.