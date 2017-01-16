Abe says he hopes to meet Trump soon after inauguration

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday he hopes to meet Donald Trump “at the earliest possible date” after his inauguration Friday as U.S. president.

Abe also vowed to seek the early entry into force of the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade pact, from which Trump has pledged to withdraw the United States.

“We must create a free, rules-based and fair market,” Abe told a news conference in Hanoi.

The prime minister was visiting Vietnam on the last leg of a four-nation tour that took him to the Philippines, Australia and Indonesia.