Man caught red-handed stealing undercover cop’s wallet at Hokkaido internet cafe

A man was arrested Sunday for allegedly stealing a wallet from a policewoman who was working undercover at an internet cafe in Hokkaido, local police said.

Self-proclaimed temp worker Shuichi Nose, 33, has admitted to the theft charge, investigative sources said.

At around 7:40 p.m. Sunday, the suspect allegedly stole the wallet of a 28-year-old female police officer containing some ¥13,000 in cash.

The officer and three colleagues were on an undercover operation after reports of a series of thefts at the internet cafe in the city of Kitami in eastern Hokkaido since December, the sources said.

The four were posing as customers, and she accidentally left her compartment with her wallet inside, the sources said.

After she left, Nose sneaked into the compartment and took the wallet. Another policeman was watching the scene and the suspect was caught re-handed, they said.