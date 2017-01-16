12 found cheating on Japan’s unified, snow-delayed college entrance exams, are disqualified

A dozen people were found to have cheated during the annual two-day unified college entrance examinations across Japan that ended Sunday, while heavy snow caused delays to the starting times of the exams in various parts of the country, the organizer said.

The 12 examinees were subsequently disqualified. The number of people disqualified was the largest on record since 2006, the first year for which relevant data became available, with over 570,000 taking this year’s exams. One of the disqualified examinees was found looking at textbook images stored on a smartphone during an exam in Aichi Prefecture.

Six of the disqualified examinees used calculators in exams held in Hokkaido. Some used rulers in math tests, while others altered entries on their computer-read answer sheets after their exams were over.

The exams marked the start of the annual screening process for students seeking admission for four-year and two-year university courses ahead of the April start of the 2017 academic year.

The number of applicants increased by 12,199 from last year to 575,967, including 471,842 high school students scheduled to graduate in March, accounting for 81.9 percent of the total applicants, according to the National Center for University Entrance Examinations, an affiliate of the education ministry.

With heavy snowfall especially in areas along the Sea of Japan coast on Saturday and Sunday, and transport disruptions, an unusually large number of venues delayed the start of the examinations, with around 10,000 applicants possibly affected.

Exams on geography, history, civics, the Japanese language and foreign languages are held on the first day. Science and math exams are scheduled for Sunday.

The government began organizing unified exams for national and municipal government-run colleges in 1979 and upgraded them in 1990 for use also by private colleges.