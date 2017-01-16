Nikkei falls as yen makes upward push

Stocks turned lower on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Monday, weighed down by the yen’s ascent.

The 225-issue Nikkei average lost 192.04 points, or 1.00 percent, to close at 19,095.24. On Friday, the key market gauge gained 152.58 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues finished down 14.25 points, or 0.92 percent, at 1,530.64, after climbing 9.48 points the previous trading day.

Selling outpaced buying from the beginning of Monday’s trading reflecting the yen’s appreciation against other major currencies including the dollar.

The Nikkei average temporarily lost more than 200 points early in the afternoon session.

The yen’s rise came as investor anxieties grew over a so-called hard Brexit, or Britain’s exit from the European Union with border controls prioritized over access to the EU market, following media reports that British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to show such a policy in a speech on Tuesday, brokers said.

The market was unable to overcome a flurry of selling while buyers were limited, suggested Chihiro Ota, general manager for investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

“Active trading was held in check prior to May’s speech as well as Donald Trump’s inauguration as U.S. president on Friday,” Ota added.

Investors will closely watch Trump’s inaugural address, an official of another securities firm said, noting that the incoming U.S. leader did not make any detailed comments on his economic measures, such as tax cuts, or on exchange rate movements, during his news conference Wednesday, the first since he won the U.S. presidential election last November.

One market source said that a wait-and-see mood is likely to continue prevailing in the market until Trump takes office.

Falling issues outnumbered rising ones 1,601 to 323 on the TSE’s first section, while 80 issues were unchanged.

Volume decreased to about 1.47 billion shares from Friday’s about 1.60 billion shares.

The stronger yen battered exporters, including automakers Toyota, Mazda and Fuji Heavy, semiconductor-related Advantest and Tokyo Electron, and Alps Electric.

Oil companies JX Holdings, Inpex, Japan Petroleum Exploration, Showa Shell Sekiyu and TonenGeneral Sekiyu were downbeat due to a fall in New York crude oil prices on Friday.

Japan Post Holdings dived 4.86 percent on a media report that the Japanese Ministry of Finance plans to additionally sell shares worth up to ¥1.4 trillion in the company this summer at the earliest.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal lost 4.14 percent after the company said Friday that it is likely to take about eight months to restart steel plate production at its steelworks in the city of Oita following a fire there on Jan. 5.

By contrast, Sakura Internet jumped 13.23 percent and was the biggest percentage gainer among TSE first-section issues on Monday.

Drug maker Otsuka Holdings and Japan Airlines were also buoyant.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key March contract on the Nikkei average fell 190 points to 19,060.