Dollar falls to ¥114 in Tokyo on renewed British exit woes

The dollar slid to levels around ¥114 in Tokyo trading on Monday, with the Japanese currency attracting risk-averse purchases amid fresh concerns over Britain’s upcoming exit from the European Union.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥114.06-06, down from ¥114.70-70 the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.0612-0613, down from $1.0630-0632, and at ¥121.05-06, down from ¥121.93-95.

Yen-buying strengthened as the British pound plummeted against other major currencies early in the morning, following a newspaper report that British Prime Minister Theresa May will call for a “clean and hard Brexit” in a speech this week.

The dollar showed resilience around ¥114 in the morning, supported by buying on dips. But it fell below ¥113.70 at one point in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, traders are waiting to see the inauguration of Donald Trump as U.S. president on Friday.

“The greenback is under pressure because Trump at a news conference last week didn’t specifically mention his fiscal policy while expressing his frustration at the U.S. trade imbalances with China and Japan,” an official at a currency margin trading service provider said.