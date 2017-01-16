Core machinery orders fell 5.1% in November

Seasonally adjusted core machinery orders fell 5.1 percent in November to log the first decline in two months, the Cabinet Office said Monday.

Private-sector orders, excluding those for ships and power equipment, are closely watched as a leading indicator of corporate capital spending and totaled ¥833.7 billion in November.

While orders from nonmanufacturers slumped, those from manufacturers rose.

November’s drop follows a 4.1 percent gain in October, and exceeds the median estimated drop of 2.0 percent by 20 economic research institutes surveyed by Jiji Press.

The Cabinet Office kept its assessment of machinery orders unchanged, saying moves toward recovery appear stalled.

Core orders from the nonmanufacturing sector sank 9.4 percent to post the first drop in two months.

Orders from the transport and postal service operators fell for the second consecutive month, while those from businesses categorized as “other nonmanufacturers,” including gas suppliers, dropped after surging the previous month.