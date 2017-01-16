Government gearing up to sell another tranche of Japan Post shares

The government will start preparations to sell an additional parcel of Japan Post Holdings Co. shares, the Finance Ministry said, with the transaction expected to take place in July or later.

The government is expecting proceeds of up to ¥1.4 trillion from the planned share sale under its special account budget plan for fiscal 2017 starting April, but the amount may be reduced to around ¥1 trillion if share prices slump.

The government will decide on the timing of the sale by assessing stock price developments.

The ministry decided Monday to begin a selection process to choose around six brokerages by the end of March to serve as the main underwriters.

The government, which owns an 80.49 percent stake in Japan Post Holdings, will sell the shares in several batches through fiscal 2022 to raise around ¥4 trillion to fund reconstruction work in the Tohoku region devastated by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

The decision comes as Japan Post Holdings shares have seen a rebound to levels above the public offering price amid a surge in the overall Japanese stock market.

The share price of Japan Post Holdings dropped below its IPO price of ¥1,400 after its market debut, as profitability at its two group arms — Japan Post Bank Co. and Japan Post Insurance Co. — was squeezed by the Bank of Japan’s negative interest rate policy. The company’s stock price ended Monday at ¥1,408.

The government sold an 11 percent stake in Japan Post Holdings on the market in November 2015 and also sold some of its holdings back to the company. The government reaped proceeds of approximately ¥1.4 trillion as a result of the sale.