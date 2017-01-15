Japan’s bid to launch world’s smallest satellite-carrying rocket fails

Japan’s space agency on Sunday aborted the launch of the world’s smallest rocket capable of putting a satellite into orbit.

Carrying a miniature satellite for observation of the Earth’s surface, the No. 4 vehicle of the SS-520 series lifted off at 8:33 a.m. from the Uchinoura Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency said.

But the agency aborted ignition of the second stage three minutes after discovering a glitch in the communication system.

The rocket and its payload fell into the sea off the coast of Uchinoura.

JAXA said it has no further plans to launch a rocket of this size.

About the size of a utility pole — 10 meters long and 50 centimeters in diameter — the rocket had been developed as a possible vehicle for launching minisatellites, a growing segment of the space business worldwide.

The satellite carrier, roughly one-fifth the size of JAXA’s mainstay H-2A launch vehicle, was a three-stage rocket based on a two-stage model that the agency has been operating.

It was designed to place a satellite weighing up to 4 kilograms in orbit at an altitude of up to 2,000 kilometers.

The No. 4 vehicle carried the TRICOM1 satellite, developed by the University of Tokyo, measuring 10 by 10 by 35 cm and weighing around 3 kg. It was designed to transmit images of the planet’s surface for about one month before re-entering the atmosphere and burning up.

JAXA, which undertook this mission to demonstrate possibilities for reducing the cost of putting satellites in orbit, used commercially available devices found in home electronics and smartphones to demonstrate cost-cutting options for private companies keen on entering the rocket launch business.

The No. 4 vehicle’s production and launch costs are estimated at around ¥500 million ($4.3 million).