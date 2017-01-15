One year on, police closer to handing case of deadly Nagano bus crash to prosecutors

A year after a deadly tour bus crash in Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, local police are close to sending the case to public prosecutors, with next month eyed as the earliest possible date.

The Nagano Prefectural Police believe that Tokyo-based bus operator ESP had reasonable grounds for anticipating the possibility of an accident, police sources said. The crash left 15 people dead, including 13 college students on a ski trip and the two drivers, and injured 26 others.

Authorities plan to hand prosecutors papers charging the company’s president and its operations manager at the time with professional negligence resulting in deaths and injuries. The 65-year-old driver who was at the wheel at the time is also expected to be named posthumously in the papers.

In the early hours of Jan. 15, 2016, the bus plunged off a roadside after careening down a mountain road at 96 kph in a 50 kph zone.

Inexperienced with large buses, the driver is believed to have failed to make a gear change to reduce speed, the sources said.

Following the accident, the bus operator’s headquarters was hit with 33 counts of failure to comply with regulations. Last February, the transport ministry canceled its license for charter buses.

In December, the road transportation law was revised to toughen penalties for bus companies with poor compliance. The ministry has meanwhile adopted measures to strengthen supervision of the industry.

“In order to prevent similar cases, we hope the cause of the accident will be figured out soon,” said Yoshinori Tahara, 51, who lost his 19-year-old son, Kan, in the accident and now leads a group of bereaved families.