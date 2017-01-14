British MPs ask May to detail plan on Brexit by mid-February, urge transitional deal

An influential group of British members of parliament on Saturday called on Prime Minister Theresa May to publish by mid-February her plans for leaving the EU and urged her to prepare for a transitional deal to limit uncertainty for business.

The cross-party Brexit committee called for a policy document clarifying the government’s “broad aims,” including whether Britain should stay in the single market and customs union, to allow proper scrutiny before exit talks start.

May has promised to trigger Article 50 of the EU’s Lisbon Treaty, which sets out a two-year time frame for exit negotiations, by the end of March.

“We’re not asking the government to give away its red lines or negotiating fallback positions, but we do want clarity on its broad aims given the significance and complexity of the negotiating task,” said committee Chairman Hilary Benn.

Ministers have said they want to agree on both the terms of Britain’s departure and a new trade relationship with the EU within the two-year time frame, but European leaders say this will be tough.

The committee said it would be wise to prepare for a transition deal in the event that a new trade agreement was not ready.

“The government should seek appropriate transitional arrangements in the interests of business” in Britain and the EU, said Benn, an opposition Labour MP.

The committee said the government should seek continued access to EU markets in financial services, for the benefit of both sides, and warned against a return to tariffs in other sectors.

It also called for a commitment that British lawmakers — most of whom opposed leaving the EU in the June referendum — will have a vote on the final deal.

May has said that giving a “running commentary” on her plans could harm Britain’s negotiating position but has promised more details in a major speech on Tuesday.

May has said she wants to end uncontrolled migration from within the EU and to remove Britain from the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice — two key elements of membership of the single market.