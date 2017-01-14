Suspected case of bird flu detected at poultry farm in Gifu

Chickens at a poultry farm in Yamagata, Gifu Prefecture, tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza in a preliminary test on Saturday, the prefectural government said.

The local government may order chickens at the farm to be culled depending on the results of a follow-up genetic test.

The farm notified the prefectural government of a suspected bird flu case in the morning, saying that many chickens there had died. Of seven chickens tested by the local government, six tested positive.

The farm has 80,000 chickens for producing eggs. More than 100 have died, according to the local government.

If infections are confirmed through the genetic tests, the remaining 80,000 chickens will be destroyed, while transfers of chickens and eggs in areas around the farm will also be restricted.

According to the agriculture ministry and other sources, human infections with avian flu viruses by the eating of chicken meat or eggs have never been reported in Japan.