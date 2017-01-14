Recalled Japanese envoy may return to Seoul within a week, sources say

The Japanese ambassador to South Korea, who was recalled this past week over the erection of a “comfort women” statue in Busan, may return to Seoul in the coming week, government sources said Friday.

Yasumasa Nagamine will wait for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to return Tuesday from an overseas trip to discuss how to deal with installation of the statue, dedicated to women forced to work in Japan’s wartime brothels, the sources said.

Yasuhiro Morimoto, the consul general in Busan, may also return to the southern city after Abe returns, according to the sources in the government and the Liberal Democratic Party-led ruling camp.

The two diplomats were temporarily recalled on Monday in protest against a civic group’s installation of the statue of a girl in front of the Japanese Consulate in Busan late last month.

With no prospect in sight for the removal of the statue and with South Korea strongly protesting the countermeasure taken by Tokyo, the Japanese government and ruling bloc are increasingly taking the view that the issue will not be solved if the Japanese government keeps the measure in place.

LDP Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai summoned Vice Foreign Minister Shinsuke Sugiyama to the party’s headquarters on Friday for debriefing.

“Resolving the issue quickly is our primary goal,” Nikai said in the recording of a television program later in the day, highlighting the importance of establishing friendly Japan-South Korea relations.

South Korea has been mired in political turmoil following the suspension of scandal-tainted President Park Geun-hye from office.

Under the circumstances, some in the country are calling for a review of a Japan-South Korea accord in December 2015 on “finally and irreversibly” resolving the issue of Korean comfort women who were forced to work as prostitutes for Japanese troops before and during World War II.

The Japanese government plans to carefully examine when to send the two recalled diplomats back to South Korea by taking into account the political situation in South Korea and the need for bilateral cooperation in tackling issues related to North Korea, sources said.

Also Friday, South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se sounded positive on holding talks with parties concerned to relocate the statue.

At a meeting of a South Korean parliamentary committee, Yun said he wants to make efforts to find a solution by working with the parties involved.

Previously, the South Korean government said it expects that wisdom will be used to find an appropriate place for the statue.

At the committee meeting, Yun noted that no major progress has been made in talks with the civic group that installed the statue.

The fate of the statue is still unclear because the civic group, which claims that the bilateral accord is invalid, will unlikely agree to the relocation.

The statue in Busan is the second of its kind erected in front of a Japanese diplomatic facility in South Korea, following one that was set up in front of the Japanese Embassy in Seoul in 2011.