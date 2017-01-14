Guide dog user killed by train after falling from platform

A guide dog user died after falling from a railway platform and being hit by a train on the Keihin-Tohoku Line in the city of Warabi, Saitama Prefecture, on Saturday, according to local police and the train operator.

The 63-year-old man from the Saitama city of Kawaguchi is believed to have slipped accidentally from the platform, police sources said.

He was confirmed dead at a hospital about five hours after the accident occurred in Warabi Station of East Japan Railway Co., or JR East, early in the morning.

Similar accidents involving the visually impaired occurred last August and October at Tokyo Metro Co.’s Aoyama-itchome Station and Kintetsu Railway Co.’s Kawachi-Kokubu Station in Osaka Prefecture, respectively.

Following the accidents, JR East decided to set up platform doors in most stations, including Warabi, on its Keihin-Tohoku Line by fiscal 2020. Platform doors have not been installed yet in Warabi Station, although there are Braille tiles.

In the Warabi case, the train driver slammed on the brakes as soon as he spotted the fallen man, but it was too late. The guide dog remained safe on the platform.

Due to the accident, six trains were canceled on the Keihin-Tohoku Line and 12 others were delayed for up to 35 minutes.

Every year since 2011, the nation has recorded nearly 100 incident whereby the visually impaired fell from railway platforms.

In 2011, the transport ministry drew up guidelines for setting up platform doors on a priority basis in stations used by over 100,000 passengers a day.

But railway companies have been slow to introduce platform doors due to financial constraints and technical challenges. As of last year, 178 of the 260 major stations throughout the country had not been equipped with platform doors.

The ministry now aims to set up platform doors at about 60 stations by fiscal 2020.

Meanwhile, groups of visually impaired people told a related panel set up by the ministry that they needed more proactive support from station staff and healthy passengers.