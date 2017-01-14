Chemicals exceeding standards again are detected at new site of fish market in Toyosu

Toxic chemicals at levels above the government-set environmental minimums were again detected in groundwater samples from Tokyo’s Toyosu area, where the famous Tsukiji fish market is planned to be relocated, sources in the Tokyo Metropolitan Government said Saturday.

The latest finding could have an impact on Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike’s decision on the timing of the market relocation, which she has already postponed in order that safety concerns over the new site can be addressed.

“The figure is quite severe. We will have experts discuss how we should deal with it,” Koike said at a lecture to a political study group she established in Tokyo.

It is the second time that toxic substances have been found to exceed the standards. The results were to be reported later in the day to a panel of experts in charge of assessing the groundwater data.

Upon assuming her post in August, Koike decided to postpone the planned November relocation of the wholesale fish market, which also deals in fruit and vegetables, amid concerns about soil and air pollution. She later established a new schedule, saying the opening date will fall sometime between the end of 2017 and spring 2018, or even later.

The expert panel is expected to complete between April and May its assessment of the data released on Saturday.

Eight similar surveys have been conducted since November 2014, when the Tokyo government claimed it had finished taking steps to deal with soil contamination caused by the gas production plant that previously occupied the site.

In the eighth test, from which results were released last September, two toxic chemicals — benzene and arsenic — were detected in groundwater samples at levels slightly exceeding minimum standards.