Japan’s ‘karoshi’-fighting equal pay bill likely to be delayed until autumn

The government may be unable to submit a bill aimed at achieving equal pay for equal work and correcting long work hours to the 150-day ordinary Diet session opening Jan. 20 and may delay it until this fall, informed sources said.

Officials in the government and the Liberal Democratic Party-led ruling camp now believe it will be acceptable for the legislation to be submitted to the extraordinary Diet session that will likely be opened in autumn.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s latest key policy is work style reform. The government plans to revise three laws, including the labor contract law, to reduce the income gaps between regular and nonregular workers and achieve the concept of equal pay for equal work.

It aims to amend the labor standards law to strengthen penalties for firms that make employees work excessively long hours. The revision is being studied in the wake of a overwork-related suicide of a young female worker at major ad agency Dentsu Inc. in December 2015.

The government plans to draw up action programs in late March for reforming work styles based on proposals from a panel of experts and labor and management representatives, the sources said Friday.

Relevant ministries and agencies will then compile drafts of the amendments.

But the process, including screenings by the Labor Policy Council, an advisory panel to the health, labor and welfare minister, is expected to take at least three months, so submission of the bills to the ordinary Diet session, which ends in June 18, would be difficult, the sources said.

In his policy speech on the opening day of the Diet session, Abe is expected to say only that the government will aim to submit the legislation at an early date.

Meanwhile, a senior labor ministry official said that the labor standards law amendment for correcting long work hours should be submitted to the regular Diet session.