Nojima in talks to buy nifty’s individual internet service

Electronics retailer Nojima Corp. is in talks to acquire Nifty Corp.’s internet provider service for individual customers, it was learned Saturday.

Nojima and Fujitsu Ltd., who has full ownership of Nifty, aim to reach a definitive agreement on the acquisition by the end of March, informed sources said.

The envisaged deal is estimated to be valued at ¥25 billion.

Nojima hopes to expand its consumer electronics sales and revenue from product support services by acquiring customers from Nifty, the sources said.

Fujitsu took full control of Nifty in July 2016. Fujitsu has been exploring the possibility of selling Nifty’s internet provider service for individual customers, while keeping its cloud computing service for corporate customers.

As of the end of March 2016, Nifty had about 1.34 million contracts for its individual internet provider service.

Other companies including KDDI Corp. have also entered the race for Nifty’s individual service, but Nojima has presented a better bid in terms of price and is in talks with Fujitsu, according to the sources.

The internet provider service industry in Japan has experienced realignment moves, with KDDI announcing an agreement in December to acquire Biglobe Inc.