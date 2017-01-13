Inspector general to probe Comey, Justice Department actions over Clinton email handling

The Justice Department’s inspector general announced Thursday he will launch an investigation into the department and the FBI’s actions in the months leading up to the 2016 election, including whether department policies were properly followed by FBI Director James Comey.

Democrats have blamed Comey’s handling of an investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server and his late-October release of a letter about the case as among the reasons for her loss to Republican Donald Trump.

Inspector General Michael Horowitz said the investigation would look at whether department or FBI policies were followed in relation to Comey’s actions in the case.

The review will examine Comey’s news conference in July 2016 in which he said the FBI would not recommend charges. During his announcement, Comey delivered an unusual public statement for an FBI chief by chastising Clinton and her aides as “extremely careless.”

It will also review the two letters he sent to Congress about the case in the final days before the 2016 election. Clinton and her aides said the disclosure of “new” emails — found on a laptop belonging to Anthony Weiner, the estranged husband of Clinton aide Huma Abedin — less than two weeks before Election Day hurt her in several battleground states.

Comey’s action prompted outrage from Clinton and other Democrats who said it needlessly placed her under suspicion when the FBI didn’t even know if the emails were relevant.

The inspector general’s announcement comes amid outcry from Democrats who say Clinton’s loss to President-elect Donald Trump was in part due to Comey’s bringing Clinton’s emails back into the public spotlight less than two weeks before the 2016 election.

The Justice Department’s Office of Inspector General said its probe would focus in part on decisions leading up to public communications by Comey regarding the Clinton investigation, and whether underlying investigative decisions may have been based on “improper considerations.”

Although the FBI ultimately decided not to refer Clinton’s case for prosecution, Comey aroused suspicion that may have diminished trust in Clinton among voters.

The controversy involved Clinton’s use of a private email server for official correspondence when she was secretary of state under President Barack Obama, including for messages that were later determined to contain classified information.

Comey publicly announced the status of the agency’s investigation into Clinton’s emails two times in 2016.

In July, Comey held a press conference and testified before Congress to explain why the FBI had decided not to refer Clinton for prosecution, explaining that she was “extremely careless” but should not be charged with gross negligence or any other federal crime.

In October, less than two weeks before the Nov. 8 election, Comey said the FBI was continuing the investigation because of new emails found on the computer of disgraced former Rep. Weiner.

On Nov. 6, Comey said the investigation into Weiner’s computer produced no new evidence that would incriminate Clinton.

Brian Fallon, Clinton’s spokesman, told MSNBC on Thursday that Comey’s actions “cried out for an independent review.”

It is the usual practice of prosecutors and law enforcement, including the FBI, not to disclose information about investigations that do not end in criminal charges.