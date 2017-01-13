GOP-led Senate takes first step to put Obamacare ‘in death spiral’ without replacement deadline

Congressional Republicans are taking the first steps toward dismantling President Barack Obama’s health care law, facing pressure from President-elect Donald Trump to move quickly on a replacement.

“We have a responsibility to step in and provide relief from this failing law,” Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., told reporters Thursday. “And we have to do it all at the same time so that everybody sees what we’re trying to do.”

Yet Ryan said there are no “hard deadlines” for a GOP replacement in tandem with the repeal effort, underscoring the difficulty for Congress despite the president-elect’s call to both repeal the law and replace it with legislation to “get health care taken care of in this country.”

That will be challenging, to say the least, considering the complicated web of Congress, where GOP leaders must navigate complex Senate rules, united Democratic opposition and substantive policy disagreements among Republicans.

By a near party-line 51-48 vote early Thursday, the GOP-run Senate approved a budget that eases the way for action on subsequent repeal legislation as early as next month. The Republican-controlled House planned to complete the budget on Friday, despite misgivings by some GOP lawmakers.

Trump took to Twitter to praise the development: “Congrats to the Senate for taking the first step to #RepealObamacare — now it’s onto the House!”

Republicans are not close to agreement among themselves on what any replacement would look like.

The 2010 law extended health insurance to some 20 million Americans, prevented insurers from denying coverage for existing conditions and steered billions of dollars to states for the Medicaid health program for the poor. Republicans fought the effort tooth and nail, and voter opposition to the law helped carry the GOP to impressive victories in 2010, 2014 and last year.

The health care law does have problems, but independent experts say it’s an exaggeration to call it a total failure. Republicans are focusing most of their criticism on the shortcomings of private plans sold on health insurance exchanges, but many support the expansion of Medicaid coverage to millions of low-income people.

Thursday’s Senate procedural vote will set up special budget rules allowing the repeal vote to take place with a simple majority in the 100-member Senate, instead of the 60 votes required to move most legislation.

That means Republicans, who control 52 seats, can push through repeal legislation without Democratic cooperation. They’re also discussing whether there are some elements of a replacement bill that could get through at the same time with a simple majority. But for many elements of a new health care law, Republicans are likely to need 60 votes and Democratic support, and at this point, the two parties aren’t even talking.

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, unhappy that the measure endorsed huge budget deficits, was the sole Republican to vote against it.

Increasing numbers of Republicans have expressed anxiety over obliterating the law without a replacement to show voters.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said she wants at least to see “a detailed framework” of a GOP alternative health care plan before voting on repeal. She said Republicans would risk “people falling through the cracks or causing turmoil in insurance markets” if lawmakers voided Obama’s statute without a replacement in hand.

Separately, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., whose Democratic run for the White House last year struck a chord with young people and the party’s progressive wing, has teamed up with top Democratic leaders to organize about 50 rallies this weekend to trumpet support for the law.

“A good, strong political party needs obviously an inside-the-Beltway strategy, but it also needs an outside-the-Beltway strategy,” Sanders said. “There are very few people who will tell you that the Democrats have done a good job in terms of an outside strategy, in terms of standing up with working families and the middle class and lower-income people.”

The House of Representatives, also under Republican control, is set to follow with its own vote as early as Friday, meaning the process for gutting Obama’s signature domestic program will be in full swing days before Donald Trump takes the oath of office on Jan. 20.

The Senate budget resolution passed by a vote of 51 to 48, largely along party lines, in the dead of night, as the chamber wrapped up hours of debate over amendments to the legislation after 1:00 a.m. (0600 GMT).

The budget resolution approves parameters that would allow repeal legislation to proceed through the Senate protected from a filibuster and requiring just a simple majority for passage.

Trump made repeal of the law a central plank of his insurgent campaign.

This week he said the Republicans ought to repeal and replace Obamacare “simultaneously.”

House Speaker Ryan said he was “in complete sync” with the incoming administration.

“We want to make sure that we move these things concurrently,” Ryan told reporters, adding that Obamacare was in “a death spiral.”

The White House says Obamacare has helped 20 million people gain health insurance, and that key provisions remain very popular, including forbidding insurance companies from denying coverage to people with pre-existing conditions and allowing children to stay on their parents’ plans until age 26.

Republican critics have blasted it for causing premiums to soar in some states, and because some insurers have withdrawn from state insurance markets established by the law.

“The goal will be to undo policies and regulations that limited choice, increased costs and diminished access to health care,” said Republican Sen. Thad Cochran.

Unwinding Obamacare will be a monumental task. Republican leadership is moving carefully, stressing it does not want to “pull the rug out from anyone” who might lose their coverage if there is no replacement plan on offer.

“We need to move quickly, because the law is collapsing. But we also want to get it right,” Ryan said.

But he offered no timeline for when a final repeal might reach the incoming president’s desk. Multiple related bills were making their way through multiple committees, he said, and “when we have all of those ready is when we’re going to move forward.”

Republicans have yet to coalesce around a specific replacement for the existing law, reportedly leading some to express concern about moving ahead too quickly.

On Wednesday, Trump said his administration would unveil its own plans to repeal and replace Obamacare “essentially simultaneously,” and that such a move would occur as soon as his secretary of health and human services, Tom Price, is confirmed by the Senate.

But Senate Democrat Debbie Stabenow offered a bleak outlook overnight.

“With tonight’s vote, Republicans have pulled the first thread that will unravel our entire health care system,” she said.