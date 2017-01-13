French far right leader Le Pen seen at Trump Tower but meetings with president-elect denied

French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen was seen at Trump Tower on Thursday but a spokesman for President-elect Donald Trump said she was not meeting with him or his team.

“No meetings with anyone,” transition spokesman Sean Spicer said. “It’s a public building.”

Le Pen, whose National Front party holds anti-immigrant and anti-European Union views, was seen entering an elevator at the building, according to a Reuters witness. Earlier she was seen in the building with three men and declined to say why she was there, a media pool report said.

Reuters identified the men with Le Pen as Louis Aliot, her partner and vice president of the National Front; Ludovic De Danne, her international affairs adviser; and Italian businessman George Lombardi, a Trump friend who lives in Trump Tower.

Le Pen, who is seen losing a runoff with conservative former Prime Minister Francois Fillon in next May’s election, has struggled to raise money for her campaign.

Her staff confirmed her multiple-day visit to New York, characterizing it as a private trip.

“She took two days to have a break,” campaign director David Rachline said.

Le Pen has sought to burnish her credentials with foreign appearances. Her staff in April announced that she would go to Britain to campaign for that country’s exit from the European Union but she ended up not going after being shunned by the Brexit campaign.

Trump Tower has been the site of a series of meetings between Trump, a Republican, and business and political leaders as he assembles his administration ahead of his Jan. 20 inauguration. It also has become a tourist destination since Trump’s surprise November election victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

The group Human Rights Watch mentioned both Trump and Le Pen in a report warning that the rise of populist leaders threatens global human rights. It cited Trump’s victory as well as Britain’s move to leave the European Union, which was led by Nigel Farage, who has been praised by Trump.

Le Pen is expected to earn enough votes in the first round of presidential voting in April to enter a second round election set for May 7.

Last summer Le Pen told a French magazine that if she were American, she would vote for Trump rather than Clinton. A week after Trump’s victory, Le Pen said she, Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin “would be good for world peace.”

The National Front leader was seen having coffee at Trump Ice Cream Parlor on the ground floor of Trump Tower.

Also sighted with Le Pen was Lombardi, an Italian businessman who lives in Trump Tower and was described in a Politico profile as Trump’s “self-professed contact to Europe’s far-right parties.”

Asked by journalists if she was there to meet Trump, Le Pen refused to respond.

“She is not meeting with anyone from our team,” Trump spokeswoman Hope Hicks told reporters.

Earlier, Trump spokesman Spicer said curtly: “No meetings. It’s a public building.”

Le Pen’s campaign manager, David Rachline, had said earlier in Paris that Le Pen was on a “private” visit to New York and would not be meeting with the future president.

In November, Le Pen — who describes herself as “anti-establishment,” rejecting the politics of both right and left — was among the first foreign politicians to congratulate Trump on his surprise election victory.

And she saluted Trump after he said he had persuaded American automaker Ford to produce a certain model in the United States rather than Mexico, though Ford said its decision was based purely on business considerations.