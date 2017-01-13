Stricter physical tests for elderly drivers backed by 70% of public, survey says

Elderly drivers should be subject to more stringent physical examinations to prevent traffic accidents, according to the results of a government survey released Thursday.

“We’ll consider conducting tests on the reaction speed of elderly drivers,” a Cabinet Office official said, noting that seniors with failing eyesight sometimes fail to spot pedestrians and traffic signs.

With multiple answers allowed, 70.7 percent of the respondents see a need to conduct tighter physical exams on elderly drivers, the survey showed.

It also showed that 59.2 percent want a system to diagnose dementia early, 52.9 percent want public transportation to be improved to the point that it can serve as an alternative to driving, and 52.7 percent see the need to expand benefits for seniors who give up their driver’s licenses.

Interviews for the survey were conducted in the second half of November and drew responses from 3,000 people 18 or older. Of the total, 60.5 percent gave valid answers.

Amid an increase in traffic fatalities involving elderly drivers, the National Police Agency said Thursday it will hold a meeting of experts on dementia and traffic psychology on Monday to analyze the accidents and come up with preventive measures by June.