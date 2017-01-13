Ministry reprimands NHK over late employee’s embezzling

The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications on Thursday reprimanded NHK after belatedly learning that one of the public broadcaster’s employees, now deceased, had embezzled several hundred thousand yen.

The ministry demanded that the broadcaster report how the misdeed was carried out and outline steps to prevent similar crimes that could damage the public’s trust.

Communications minister Sanae Takaichi handed the written reprimand to Hikaru Domoto, vice chairman of NHK, on Thursday. It basically said the crime, which came after the broadcast group had earlier been ordered to boost efforts against wrongdoing, was regrettable.

According to NHK, the employee, who was in his 40s and in charge of sales, falsified bills in 2015 and 2016 ostensibly to return fees to subscribers who had removed TV sets from their homes. NHK paid him tens of thousand yen each time based on the bills, and he kept the money.

The broadcaster conducted a hearing with the man last October, after which he died. NHK did not disclose the cause of death.

The reprimand was the first since April 2015, when the broadcaster cooked up an interview in “Close-up Gendai,” one of its flagship news programs.