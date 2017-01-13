Mindan head urges removal of ‘comfort woman’ statue outside Busan consulate

The head of the pro-Seoul Korean Residents Union in Japan said Thursday his group seeks the removal of a statue in the southern South Korean city of Busan dedicated to women forced to work in Japan’s wartime military brothels.

“We share our earnest hope with our fellow men living in Japan that (the statue) should be removed,” O Gong Tae, the chief of the group, known as Mindan, said in a New Year’s address in Tokyo.

The erection of the statue in front of the Japanese Consulate in the southern port city on Dec. 30 has triggered a diplomatic feud, prompting Japan to temporarily withdraw its ambassador to South Korea and halt high-level bilateral economic talks.

Tokyo sees the installation of the statue as a violation of a 2015 bilateral agreement to resolve the “comfort women” issue.

O said the 2015 accord was the outcome of an “agonizing” but “wise” decision by both the South Korean and Japanese governments to move forward bilateral ties.

“If (the accord) is not implemented in a sincere manner, the (comfort women) issue will never be resolved,” he said.

South Korea said at the time it will “strive to resolve” the issue of a similar statue built near the Japanese Embassy in Seoul “in an appropriate manner.”