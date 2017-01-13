Tokyo stocks rebound on buying on dips

Stocks staged a rebound on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Friday, backed by purchases on dips following the previous day’s plunge.

The 225-issue Nikkei average rose 152.58 points, or 0.80 percent, to end at 19,287.28. On Thursday, the key market gauge tumbled 229.97 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues closed up 9.48 points, or 0.62 percent, at 1,544.89, after falling 14.99 points the previous day.

The Tokyo market attracted buying following Thursday’s sharp fall in the Nikkei average, triggered by the yen’s rise against the dollar stemming from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s failure to elaborate on his economic policy steps at a news conference on Wednesday.

A pause in the yen’s strengthening helped push up Tokyo stocks, brokers said. The dollar climbed to levels around ¥105 on Friday, after briefly falling to a one-month low below ¥114 the previous day.

“Investor sentiment improved” due to the yen’s weakening, said Hideyuki Suzuki, head of the investment market research department at SBI Securities Co.

“A sense of ease spread among market players after the Bank of Japan’s purchases of exchange-traded funds supported the market’s downside” on Thursday, said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at the Economic Research Department of Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co.

But the Tokyo market’s upside was capped by selling ahead of the weekend, Suzuki said, noting that there were few factors that had an impact on Tokyo stocks.

Rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,211 to 613 in the TSE’s first section, while 180 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to about 1.60 billion shares from Thursday’s about 2.01 billion shares.

Fast Retailing attracted buybacks following the recent drop attributed chiefly to dismal December sales at its Uniqlo casual clothing stores, brokers said.

Seven & I Holdings finished up 8.58 percent, a day after the retail giant reported that its consolidated operating profit in the March to November period grew 5.0 percent from a year before to 274,006 million yen.

Takata rocketed 16.46 percent with a daily limit point gain, after The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that the auto parts maker is seen paying some $1 billion in settlement with the U.S. Justice Department over the problems of its defective air bags.

By contrast, Nintendo met with selling after the price of its “Nintendo Switch” new game device turned out to be higher than expected, brokers said.

Seibu Holdings was downbeat on a news report that U.S. private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management is expected to sell 17 million shares in the hotel and railway group.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key March contract on the Nikkei average gained 140 points to end at 19,250.