Dollar cuts gains to move around ¥114.70 in late Tokyo

The dollar grew top-heavy and traded around ¥114.70 in Tokyo trading late Friday, after drawing buybacks following its overnight dive triggered by investor disappointment at U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s news conference.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥114.70-70, up from ¥114.27-36 at the same time Thursday. The euro was at $1.0630-0632 dollars, almost flat from $1.0629-0629, and at ¥121.93-95, up from ¥121.50-51.

The dollar moved around ¥114.50-70 in early trading, after hitting a one-month low below ¥113.80 in overnight trading overseas as Trump failed to meet investor expectations for economic stimulus at his first news conference on Wednesday.

The dollar rose to near ¥115.20 around noon thanks to a rise in Tokyo stock prices and purchases by Japanese importers for settlement purposes, market sources said.

The greenback was also supported by a remark on the pace of U.S. interest rate increases by Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker. In a speech on Thursday, Harker said that “I see three modest hikes as appropriate for the coming year.”

In late hours, the dollar gave up its early gains, dragged down by selling reflecting a drop in U.S. long-term interest rates.

“Investors refrained from stepping up dollar buying ahead of a three-day holiday in the United States,” an official of a currency brokerage house said.

A wait-and-see mood grew due also to the release later on Friday of U.S. economic data, including retail sales for December, as well as earnings reports by major U.S. financial institutions, market sources said.