Draining huge African peat land is a threat to climate, study says

A swampy forest in Central Africa the size of England covers previously unknown carbon stocks equivalent to three years’ worth of global emissions of carbon dioxide, scientists revealed Wednesday.

Draining these peat lands for agriculture, or reduced rainfall due to climate change, would release massive amounts of planet-warming greenhouse gases, they warned in a study published in Nature magazine.

“We found 30 billion tons of carbon that nobody knew was there,” said Simon Lewis, co-lead author of the study and a professor at the University of Leeds.

“If the Congo Basin peat lands were to be destroyed, it would release billions of tons of CO2 into the atmosphere,” he said. “Keeping that carbon locked up” should be a priority.

Peat lands are carbon-rich ecosystems that cover 3 percent of Earth’s land surface, but store about a third of all soil carbon.

Most peat — dense, dark-brown muck composed of decaying plants — is located in Canada, Scandinavia and Siberia, but the tropics hold large stores as well.

Until the mid-20th century, it was often cut into bricks, dried and burned as a fuel.

More recently, however, scientists have understood that peat lands, which are at least 30 centimeters thick, harbor vast stores of carbon in the form of the greenhouse gases that are driving global warming.

The Congo Basin peat land average about 2 meters (six feet) in thickness.

Most climate change in caused by burning oil, gas and coal to power our economies, but a tenth of global emissions come from land use, mainly deforestation and agriculture.

In Southeast Asia — notably in Indonesia — vast expanses of peat land have been stripped of wetland forests and drained to make way for commercial crops, especially palm oil.

That process not only releases carbon dioxide and nitrous oxide — another potent greenhouse gas — into the atmosphere, it also creates health-wrecking pollution when forests are burned.

The Congo Basin’s Cuvette Centrale peat lands — astride the Republic of Congo and the Democratic Republic of Congo — “are currently relatively undisturbed,” said Emma Stokes, director of the Wildlife Conservation Society’s Central Africa program.

“But palm oil is starting to happen in Africa,” she said by phone, referring to the possibility of peat lands being sacrificed to make the way for plantations.

“It is not an immediate risk, but we can’t all sit back and not worry about it,” she said by phone.

And while there is some concern among climate scientists that global warming many be decreasing the area’s rainfall, there is not enough evidence so far to know.

Simon, who discovered the massive peat lands and helped map its contours, explained how a 145,500-square-kilometer (56,000-square-mile) patch could escape notice for so long.

To start with, the buried organic matter does not form near rivers, which are often the only transport arteries in sparsely populated tropical forests.

“You have to trek deep into the swamp to find it,” Simon said.

“Also, you can see peat from space.”

But you can distinguish ground cover. So once Simon and his colleagues realized that certain vegetation only grew on top of peat lands, they used satellite images to help map the Cuvette Centrale’s contours.

A small portion of the peat lands — some 4,500 square kilometers (1,750 square miles) — is already protected as part of the Republic of Congo’s Lac Tele Community Reserve.

Stokes, who lives nearby, is in discussions with the government about extending its boundaries, she said.

“The area is home to some of the highest densities of gorillas in the world,” she said.

Forest elephants — also threatened — and many water birds also find haven there, partly because it is so remote from human population centers, she added.