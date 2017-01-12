Hamas honey traps: Using photos of women to hack Israeli soldiers’ smartphones

The Israeli military on Wednesday said it had uncovered a plot by the Hamas militant group to spy on soldiers by hacking their mobile phones after posing as women and befriending them on social media.

A senior intelligence official said Wednesday that Hamas tracked down soldiers through Facebook, and then, posing as young women, would send pictures to their mobile phones to strike up a friendship. Soldiers were then persuaded to download a chat application that in reality gave Hamas access to their smartphones.

The military said the photos belong to real women whose photos and personal details were stolen from their Facebook profiles. In a presentation to reporters, it showed photos of the women, some of them wearing swimsuits or stylish sunglasses, along with copies of the flirtatious text messages exchanged with soldiers.

In a short video clip released by the army, an unidentified soldier, whose face was covered by a shadow to protect his identity, said he had been approached by a woman in a Facebook message and struck up a friendship.

“The connection got stronger with time,” he said. At her suggestion, he said he downloaded an application to talk, but the app didn’t work. “Suddenly I discovered that she isn’t a girl. She is Hamas,” he said.

The senior official, speaking on condition of anonymity under military guidelines, said dozens of soldiers had fallen for the trick. “It had potential for great damage. Until now, the damage was minimal. But we wanted to prevent it from happening,” he said.

Hamas declined comment.

Hamas used photos of young women and Hebrew slangto chat up dozens of Israeli soldiers online, gaining control of their phone cameras and microphones, the military said.

An officer, who briefed reporters on the alleged scam, said the Islamist group that runs the Gaza Strip uncovered no major military secrets in the intelligence-gathering operation.

Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum declined comment.

“Just a second, I’ll send you a photo, my dear,” one “woman” wrote.

“OK. Ha-ha,” the soldier replied, before a photo of a blonde woman in a swimsuit popped up.

The “woman” then suggested they both download “a simple app that lets us have a video chat,” according to an example of an exchange provided by the officer.

The officer said most of the soldiers were low-ranking and that Hamas was mostly interested in gathering information about Israeli army maneuvers, forces and weaponry in the Gaza area.

The military discovered the hacking when soldiers began reporting other suspicious online activity on social networks and uncovered dozens of fake identities used by the group to target the soldiers, the officer said.

In 2001, a 16-year-old Israeli was lured to the occupied West Bank, where he was shot dead by Palestinian gunmen, after entering into an online relationship with a Palestinian woman who posed as an American tourist.