Tillerson vows to defend ‘durable’ ally Japan over Senkakus but notes Tokyo also has ‘obligations’

U.S. Secretary of State-designate Rex Tillerson on Wednesday affirmed Washington’s commitment to the defense of Japan in the event that China attempts to seize the Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea.

“We’ve made a commitment to Japan in terms of a guarantee of their defense,” Tillerson said during his Senate confirmation hearing, when asked about the U.S. response to any Chinese attempt to take the islets by force.

His remark underscored that the islets, claimed by China and Taiwan, fall under Article 5 of the Japan-U.S. security treaty. The affirmation came amid concern in Japan and among other U.S. allies about President-elect Donald Trump’s security commitments to those countries.

“We have longstanding ally commitments with Japan and South Korea in the area and I think we would respond in accordance with those accords,” Tillerson said, responding to a question by Florida Sen. Marco Rubio.

Earlier in the hearing, Tillerson, a former chief executive of Exxon Mobil Corp., said U.S. alliances are “durable” and urged allies to play their part in managing alliances.

While noting U.S. allies “are looking for a return of our leadership,” he also mentioned the need to “hold our allies accountable to commitments they make. We cannot look the other way at allies who do not meet their obligations.”

It was not known what exactly he meant. Trump repeatedly demanded during the presidential campaign that U.S. allies such as Japan, South Korea and North Atlantic Treaty Organization members cover more of the costs associated with stationing U.S. forces — or else defend themselves.

In the hearing, Tillerson criticized China’s “illegal” island-building in disputed waters of the South China Sea and its reluctance to fully exercise its influence on North Korea to curb the country’s nuclear arms and missile programs.

Referring to U.S. interactions with China, which he said have been “both friendly and adversarial,” Tillerson called China’s assertive territorial claims in the South China Sea “an illegal taking of disputed areas without regard for international norms.”

China’s economic and trade practices “have not always followed its commitments to global agreements,” he said, adding the country “steals our intellectual property and is aggressive and expansionist in the digital realm.”

Tillerson urged China — the main diplomatic and economic benefactor of North Korea — to strictly implement U.N. Security Council sanctions resolutions so as to rein in North Korea’s development of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles, and get Pyongyang to act in accordance with international rules and norms.

“We cannot continue to accept empty promises like the ones China has made to pressure North Korea to reform, only to shy away from enforcement,” he said. “Looking the other way when trust is broken only encourages more bad behavior. And it must end.”