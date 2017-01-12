Japan, China lawmakers meet to deepen ties on 45th anniversary of normalization

Japanese and Chinese lawmakers at a meeting on Wednesday confirmed that the two countries will further deepen their relations, with this year marking the 45th anniversary of their diplomatic normalization.

From Japan, seven ruling and opposition bloc lawmakers of the House of Representatives attended the meeting, held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Among them was Tsutomu Sato, chairman of the Lower House’s steering committee and a member of the governing Liberal Democratic Party.

The Japanese and Chinese lawmakers expressed their countries’ basic stances on history issues and issues in the East China Sea and the South China Sea. They also discussed how the two countries’ parliaments should lead public opinion in an amicable manner.

China claims the Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea. Beijing has territorial disputes with Southeast Asian nations in the South China Sea.

The Japanese lawmakers also held a meeting with Zhang Dejiang, the No. 3 executive of the Communist Party of China and chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress.

According to China’s Xinhua news agency, Zhang underscored the importance of promoting Japan-China relations at the meeting. China and Japan should lead the bilateral relationship to the right direction while looking at the past and moving toward the future, he said.