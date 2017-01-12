China moves Japan war start date up to 1931 in textbooks to boost ‘patriotic education’

China will bring forward the start date of the country’s war with Japan by six years in education textbooks, a move that is expected to “strengthen patriotic education,” state media reported.

The Chinese War Against Japanese Aggression, China’s name for its war with Japan, will be now be 14 years long, from 1931 to 1945, not the previously taught eight years, China’s education ministry told schools on Jan. 3.

All classes, textbooks and courses in elementary, junior high, high-schools and universities will be altered to bring them in line with history experts, said a letter published on Tuesday on the WeChat account of the People’s Daily, the Communist Party’s flagship paper.

The changes make the 1931 Mukden incident, an explosion near a Japanese-owned railway line in northern China that led to Japan’s invasion and occupation of Manchuria, into the starting point for the war, the People’s Daily said.

Previously, the 1937 Marco Polo Bridge Incident, a battle between the Imperial Japanese Army and China forces near Beijing, had marked the beginning of the war.

Linking the two events makes it clear how the regional occupation of north China’s Manchuria later lead to the national war, the paper said, adding the move will also bolster patriotic education.

Sino-Japan relations have long been affected by what China sees as Japan’s failure to atone for its wartime actions.

Japan changed school textbooks in 2016, revising some references to the 1937 Nanjing Massacre, prompting China to lodge an official protest with Japan in March that year.

China says Japanese troops killed 300,000 people in its then capital, but a postwar Allied tribunal put the death toll at about half that number and some Japanese conservatives say that accounts of the massacre are a fabrication or exaggerated.

Chinese textbooks currently date the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression to July 7, 1937, and the Marco Polo Bridge Incident, which heralded Japan’s full-scale invasion.

But new guidelines call for all curriculum materials at schools and universities across the country to push back the start to the Mukden Incident of Sept. 18, 1931, after which Tokyo’s forces occupied Manchuria.

The initial years of Japanese regional occupation and the wider later struggle were “parts of the same whole,” the ministry said.

Beijing in 2015 commemorated the 70th anniversary of Japan’s World War II defeat with a spectacular military parade in Beijing, with state media barely mentioning the roles of other allies or the U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Course materials must all “fully reflect how the Chinese Communist Party was a tower of strength during the war” and “highlight how the Chinese people were not afraid of ferocious adversity,” the ministry said.

Speaking at a regular press briefing Wednesday, foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said the change would help younger generations remember their past.

“I want to emphasise that to change this is not to carry forward hatred,” he said.