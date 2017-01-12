Amid recession at home, new wave of Brazilians seeks jobs in Japan

As the worst recession in 90 years hits Brazil, a new wave of Brazilians of Japanese descent is moving to Japan in search of jobs.

The number of such workers peaked in 2007 at 317,000, before falling due to the 2008 global financial crisis and the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

But the number is believed to have bounced back in 2016, the first increase in nine years, according to diplomatic and other sources, apparently reflecting a deep recession in Brazil and worker shortages in Japan ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

A staffing service company in Sao Paulo, home to the world’s largest community of people of Japanese origin outside Japan, has seen increasing inquiries about jobs in Japan since around the middle of last year.

“Many of the inquiries are from people losing jobs amid the recession,” said Hideto Miyazaki, the 66-year-old president of the company.

They are interested in jobs in Japan that offer wages as much as six to seven times the level in Brazil, depending on overtime, according to Miyazaki.

Job offers from Japan are also increasing as the country is struggling with labor shortages amid a declining and aging population.

Offers are coming not only from Aichi, Shizuoka, Gunma and other prefectures with track records of accepting large numbers of people of Japanese descent, but also from Ishikawa, Shimane and other prefectures where there are currently few Brazilians.

Offers come mainly from automobile, electronics parts and food-processing factories. “Wages are rising, and job supply and demand are aligning,” Miyazaki said.

The worst recession to hit Brazil in nearly a century has been affecting high-paid workers as well. There are many highly educated people hoping to move to Japan for work, including professionals such as dentists, according to an official at personnel service firm Avance Corp.

In the past, Brazilian workers in Japan ran into a host of problems, such as unpaid wages. But the situation has improved as companies have been striving to ameliorate working conditions to increase staff.

Companies that treat workers badly are shunned. Information about such firms spreads quickly through the grapevine because exchanges within the community are more frequent than before, Miyazaki said.

“There will probably be more Brazilians of Japanese decent who would be working in Japan in 2017,” he said.