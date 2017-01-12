Toyota chief meets Pence, urges understanding over Mexico plant plans

Toyota Motor Corp. President Akio Toyoda held a meeting with incoming U.S. Vice President Mike Pence in the United States on Tuesday, it was learned on Wednesday.

Toyoda is believed to have told Pence that the leading Japanese automaker will continue to make contributions to the development of the U.S. economy as a good corporate citizen in the country, according to sources.

The Toyota chief is also seen to have tried to seek Pence’s understanding for the company’s plan to build a new factory in Mexico, stressing that Toyota has no plan to cut its jobs in the United States, the sources said. The new factory plan recently drew fire from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who is set to take office on Jan. 20.

At the North American International Auto Show in Detroit on Monday, Toyoda announced Toyota’s plan to invest $10 billion in the United States over the next five years.