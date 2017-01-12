Firms to debut luxury overnight Tokyo-Osaka 11-compartment bus service

Kanto Bus Co. and transport company Ryobi Holdings said Wednesday they will introduce a luxury overnight bus, the Dream Sleeper, to link Tokyo and Osaka on Jan. 18, offering secluded compartments for each passenger.

The one-way fare will be ¥20,000 for an adult, almost the same as that for a first-class seat of a shinkansen train for travel between Tokyo Station and Shin-Osaka Station.

The Dream Sleeper fare will be discounted to ¥18,000 until the end of February to mark the launch of the service.

All 11 seats on the bus will be in individual compartments, with doors and partitions. Also on the vehicle is a restroom.

The bus departs from Ikebukuro in Tokyo at 10:50 p.m. and arrives in Kadoma, Osaka, at 7:30 a.m. the following day. The bus from Kadoma to Ikebukuro departs at 9:50 p.m. and arrives at 6:40 a.m.

The costs for the Dream Sleeper trip will be “lower than the total costs for a shinkansen ticket plus overnight accommodation,” Izumi Naito, president of Tokyo-based Kanto Bus, said, adding, “Passengers will be able to use daytime more effectively.”

“We will aim to be the best express bus operator in terms of comfort and safety,” said Mitsunobu Kojima, chairman of Ryobi Holdings, based in Okayama, the capital of the namesake western Japan prefecture.