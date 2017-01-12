Peso plunges after ‘bully’ Trump vows to build wall, make Mexico pay for it, levy ‘border tax’

Mexico’s peso fell on Wednesday after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump vowed to make the country pay for a huge border wall and to tax companies that ship jobs abroad.

The Mexican currency shed 0.9 percent, trading at 22.20 pesos per dollar after hitting a historic low 22 pesos per greenback on Tuesday, according to private bank Citibanamex.

But it later regained some of its losses, exchanging hands at 22.10 pesos per dollar.

Trump pledged to forge ahead with plans for a wall on the southern U.S. border with Mexico soon after taking office by having the Congress pay for it first and forcing Mexico to reimburse it later.

“Mexico in some form — and there are many different forms — will reimburse us and they will reimburse us for the cost of the wall,” said Trump, in his first news conference since winning the Nov. 8 presidential election.

“That will happen. Whether it’s a tax or whether it’s a payment.”

Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray insisted on Tuesday that there is “no way” that his country will pay for any wall, but he signaled that his government was ready to negotiate with the incoming Trump administration.

The peso has fallen since Trump’s election victory as investors fret over his threats to impose tariffs on companies that ship jobs to Mexico and his pledge to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

Last week, U.S. automaker Ford scrapped plans for a new $1.6 billion factory in Mexico that Trump had criticized, though the company said the decision was business-related.

The Republican property tycoon, who succeeds Democrat Barack Obama as president on Jan. 20, threatened to impose tariffs on General Motors and Japanese rival Toyota last week.

Trump repeated on Wednesday that he will impose a “major border tax” on companies that shift jobs abroad.

The peso was the worst-performing major currency last year, weakening 20 percent against the dollar as Trump closed in on the U.S. presidency.

The depreciation has sped up in 2017 after Trump told major automakers last week to expect high taxes on vehicles made in Mexico that are sold in the United States.

On Wednesday, Trump congratulated Ford and Fiat Chrysler for announcing plant expansions in the United States. He said General Motors, another major investor in Mexico, should follow suit, reiterating the threat of new taxes on Mexican-made autos.

He said he would not wait for negotiations with Mexico to be completed before starting to build a wall along the two countries’ border.

“I could wait about a year and a half until we finish our negotiations with Mexico which will start immediately after we get into office, but I don’t want to wait,” Trump said.

He said his Vice President-elect Mike Pence was “leading an effort to get final approvals through various agencies and through Congress for the wall to begin.”

Mexico has repeatedly said it will never pay for a barrier it considers an insult to national dignity.

“Neither today, nor tomorrow nor never Mexico will pay for that stupid wall. If Trump wants a monument to his ego, let him pay for it!!,” former president Vicente Fox, said on Twitter during the news conference, describing the U.S. leader as “a bully and a bluff.”